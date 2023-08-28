DEPUTIES: Greene County man charged with murdering his mother

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Greene County man has been charged with murder after deputies found his mother dead in her home.

According to Greene County deputies, a relative of 81-year-old Peggy Braxton asked them to do a welfare check after they were not able to reach her for several days.

Deputies said that when they went to Braxton’s home on Moore Road in Maury her son, 50-year-old Christopher Braxton told them she was not home and refused to let them in the home to look for her.

Deputies say they were finally able to enter the home and found Ms. Braxton’s body inside.

Deputies said that they arrested Christopher Braxton and charged him with an open count of murder.

Braxton is currently in the Greene County Detention Center under no bond.

