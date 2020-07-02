Sponsored Content - Eastern North Carolina – Local Attorney Caring For His Community

Ricci Law Making A Difference in Craven County.

We are excited to feature our July winner of Eastern NC Cares brought to you by Brian Ricci of the Ricci Law Firm. Our winner is Craven Smart Start.

The nonprofit’s mission is to build brighter futures for young children.

Young children often go to Kindergarten unprepared to learn. Craven Smart Start initiates and funds programs in Craven County that address kindergarten readiness. Craven Smart Start also collaborates with other community organizations to support young children and their families.

The organization believes when young children are given the opportunity to reach their full potential, that they will become loving, nurturing independent individuals who will contribute to their families, communities, and society. They believe that all children, when surrounded by a supportive community, can achieve economic success and experience the highest quality of life!

Visit Craven Smart Start’s website at www.cravensmartstart.org to learn more about how you can join the Ricci Law Firm and help support this nonprofit organization.

Be sure to stay tuned for more of Eastern NC Cares with The Ricci Law Firm. www.riccilawnc.com.

Eastern NC is a wonderful community and there are a lot of great people and organizations working to make a difference in Eastern NC. We all know it takes everyone pulling together to make a difference in our community. At Ricci Law Firm the legal team is not only dedicated to giving back to their clients but giving back to the community above all else. Brian Ricci and his team are committed to participating in various community events and organizations, through means of leading, volunteering, donating, and sponsorship.

The Ricci Law Firm is bringing a special initiative to Eastern NC called Eastern NC Cares. Each month the Ricci Law Firm will recognize people and organizations that are giving back to Eastern NC and helping to make a difference.

Brian says, “I love Eastern North Carolina and all the wonderful people that care for others in our area. That is why we’re proud to support those people and organizations with Eastern NC Cares.”

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.