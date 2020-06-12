Buy Carolina First
Buy Carolina First is a program engineered to strengthen local economies throughout the Carolinas. It is a concentrated awareness marketing campaign on how Buying Carolina First will positively influence our local business ecosystem. Buy Carolina First will impact local decisions when reciprocal benefits are top of mind. Promoting these valuable advantages, while inviting our community to Buy Carolina First will build our foundation for a stronger tomorrow.
Advantages
- Local businesses build unique identities for communities.
- Local businesses contribute more to local neighborhoods, towns, and cities. Taxes and profits are distributed locally.
- The satisfaction of helping your neighbor.
- Local businesses make a tremendous economic impact. Job growth strengthens population growth, which is cyclical in developing more local businesses.
- Product diversity and demand for more locally created products.
- Better service providing a community with more hands-on help
Participating Businesses
264 Shoes and Apparel
3910 US Highway 264
East Greenville NC 27834252-321-9776
A&W Sales
1872 Seed Tick Neck Road
Pinetown, NC 27865
252-964-3500
Bostic Sugg Furniture
2115 E. Fire Tower Rd.,
Greenville, NC 27858
252-758-2513
Carolina Occupational Therapy Hand & Upper Extremity Rehabilitation
1038 W. H. Smith BLVD
Greenville, NC 27834
252-757-1691
Carolina Windows and Doors
3203 S. Memorial Dr.
Greenville, NC 27834
800-545-7172
Confection Connection
637 Red Banks Road
Greenville, NC 27858252-565-8840
Earp Dentistry
2446 Emerald Place
Greenville NC 27858
252-765-3313
Eastern Carolina Vocational Center
2100 North Greene Street
Greenville, NC 27834
252-758-4188
Fabric and Home Furnishings
646 E. Arlington Blvd.
Greenville, NC 27858
252-439-0550
Furniture Distributors
1916 East Fire Tower Road
Greenville, NC 27858
252-317-0414
Greenville Auto World
3840 S. Charles Blvd.
Greenville, NC 27858
252-364-8730
Greenville Awning and Canopy
4779 NC-33
Greenville NC, 27858
252-752-1261
The Greenville MD
2317 Executive Park Circle, Suite A
Greenville, NC 27834
252-689-2273
Johnny’s Tire
2400 S. Memorial Dr.
Greenville, NC 27834
252-353-8473
Lemongrass Thai Cuisine
705 W. Firetower Rd.
Winterville, NC 28590
252-758-7878
Parker's Barbecue
3109 S. Memorial Dr.
Greenville, NC 27834
252-756-2388
Pass Family Chiropractic
2245 Stantonsburg Road, Suite B
Greenville NC 27834
252-751-3866
PODS
1120 Mumford Road
Greenville, NC 27834
877-770-7637
Smith Funeral Home
605 Country Club Dr.
Greenville, NC 27834
252-752-2121
The Spa at Merle Norman
608 East Arlington Blvd
Greenville, NC 27858
252-756-8408
Tie Breaker’s 1920 Smythewyck Drive
Greenville, NC 27858
252-439-0555
Villa Verde Dominican Cuisine
2601 East 10th Street
Greenville NC 27858
252-689-6005
Waters Home Furnishings
521 W. Firetower Rd
Winterville, NC 28590
252-321-9701