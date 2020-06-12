Buy Carolina First

Buy Carolina First is a program engineered to strengthen local economies throughout the Carolinas. It is a concentrated awareness marketing campaign on how Buying Carolina First will positively influence our local business ecosystem. Buy Carolina First will impact local decisions when reciprocal benefits are top of mind. Promoting these valuable advantages, while inviting our community to Buy Carolina First will build our foundation for a stronger tomorrow.

Advantages

Local businesses build unique identities for communities.

Local businesses contribute more to local neighborhoods, towns, and cities. Taxes and profits are distributed locally.

The satisfaction of helping your neighbor.

Local businesses make a tremendous economic impact. Job growth strengthens population growth, which is cyclical in developing more local businesses.

Product diversity and demand for more locally created products.

Better service providing a community with more hands-on help

Participating Businesses

264 Shoes and Apparel

3910 US Highway 264

East Greenville NC 27834252-321-9776

www.264shoes.com

A&W Sales

1872 Seed Tick Neck Road

Pinetown, NC 27865

252-964-3500

awsalesnc.com

Bostic Sugg Furniture

2115 E. Fire Tower Rd.,

Greenville, NC 27858

252-758-2513

www.bosticsugg.com

Carolina Occupational Therapy Hand & Upper Extremity Rehabilitation

1038 W. H. Smith BLVD

Greenville, NC 27834

252-757-1691

www.cothandtherapy.com

Carolina Windows and Doors

3203 S. Memorial Dr.

Greenville, NC 27834

800-545-7172

cwdnc.com

Confection Connection

637 Red Banks Road

Greenville, NC 27858252-565-8840

confectionconnectionnc.com

Earp Dentistry

2446 Emerald Place

Greenville NC 27858

252-765-3313

earpdentistry.com

Eastern Carolina Vocational Center

2100 North Greene Street

Greenville, NC 27834

252-758-4188

www.ecvcinc.com

Fabric and Home Furnishings

646 E. Arlington Blvd.

Greenville, NC 27858

252-439-0550

Furniture Distributors

1916 East Fire Tower Road

Greenville, NC 27858

252-317-0414

www.furnituredistributors.net

Greenville Auto World

3840 S. Charles Blvd.

Greenville, NC 27858

252-364-8730

www.greenvilleautoworld.net

Greenville Awning and Canopy

4779 NC-33

Greenville NC, 27858

252-752-1261

www.greenvilleawningnc.com

The Greenville MD

2317 Executive Park Circle, Suite A

Greenville, NC 27834

252-689-2273

thegreenvillemd.com

Johnny’s Tire

2400 S. Memorial Dr.

Greenville, NC 27834

252-353-8473

www.johnnystire.com

Lemongrass Thai Cuisine

705 W. Firetower Rd.

Winterville, NC 28590

252-758-7878

www.lemongrassgreenville.com

Parker's Barbecue

3109 S. Memorial Dr.

Greenville, NC 27834

252-756-2388

www.parkersbbq.com

Pass Family Chiropractic

2245 Stantonsburg Road, Suite B

Greenville NC 27834

252-751-3866

passfamilychiro.com

PODS

1120 Mumford Road

Greenville, NC 27834

877-770-7637

www.pods.com

Smith Funeral Home

605 Country Club Dr.

Greenville, NC 27834

252-752-2121

www.smithfcs.com

The Spa at Merle Norman

608 East Arlington Blvd

Greenville, NC 27858

252-756-8408

www.thespamerlenorman.com

Tie Breaker’s 1920 Smythewyck Drive

Greenville, NC 27858

252-439-0555

Villa Verde Dominican Cuisine

2601 East 10th Street

Greenville NC 27858

252-689-6005

villaverderestaurant.com

Waters Home Furnishings

521 W. Firetower Rd

Winterville, NC 28590

252-321-9701

watershomefurnishings.com