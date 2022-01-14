Advertisement

Drugs smuggled into jail via woman’s underclothing

Karly Gurganus | Michael Bray
Karly Gurganus | Michael Bray(Beaufort Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman and man were arrested in Beaufort County last week for trying to smuggle heroin into jail.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Karly Gurganus, and 31-year-old Michael Bray, both of Washington, were charged last Thursday after he tried to get heroin to her while she was in jail. Here is how they were charged:

Karly Gurganus:

  • Possession of a controlled substance (heroin) on jail premises.
  • Conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance (heroin) on jail premises.

Michael Bray:

  • Possession of a controlled substance (heroin) on jail premises.
  • Conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance (heroin) on jail premises.
  • Possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin.
  • Possession of heroin.
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says investigators were told Gurganus, who was jailed in the Beaufort County Detention Center, was trying to get heroin smuggled in. Investigators quickly told the jail.

Deputies say the jail received underclothing for Gurganus from Bray, and after searching the clothing, found heroin sewn into the side of it.

They say after finding the heroin, they executed a search warrant on Bray’s home and found a plastic bag with two grams of heroin inside.

Gurganus is being held on a $150,000 secured bond and Bray is jailed on a $40,000 secured bond.

Beaufort County Sheriff Ernie Coleman said if the drugs entered the jail, they would have been distributed and could have led to hospitalizations and overdose deaths.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Watch parts of NC
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Brief wintry mix early Sunday then a rainy day; Cool winds today
Willow Spring Apartments fire
Fire breaks out at Greenville senior living complex for second time this week
Pedestrian crash leaves two hospitalized with ‘serious injuries’
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Two ENC school districts change student schedules due to staff shortages

Latest News

Freedom Morris
Wendy’s employee wanted for shooting at other employee, wounding customer
Greenville receives nearly $500,000 grant for Wildwood Park
Winter Storm Watch parts of NC
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Brief wintry mix early Sunday then a rainy day; Cool winds today
Johnny Hobbs
TROOPERS: Man who hit husband, wife in Greene County charged with DWI