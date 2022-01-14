Drugs smuggled into jail via woman’s underclothing

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman and man were arrested in Beaufort County last week for trying to smuggle heroin into jail.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Karly Gurganus, and 31-year-old Michael Bray, both of Washington, were charged last Thursday after he tried to get heroin to her while she was in jail. Here is how they were charged:

Karly Gurganus:

Possession of a controlled substance (heroin) on jail premises.

Conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance (heroin) on jail premises.

Michael Bray:

Possession of a controlled substance (heroin) on jail premises.

Conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance (heroin) on jail premises.

Possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin.

Possession of heroin.

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says investigators were told Gurganus, who was jailed in the Beaufort County Detention Center, was trying to get heroin smuggled in. Investigators quickly told the jail.

Deputies say the jail received underclothing for Gurganus from Bray, and after searching the clothing, found heroin sewn into the side of it.

They say after finding the heroin, they executed a search warrant on Bray’s home and found a plastic bag with two grams of heroin inside.

Gurganus is being held on a $150,000 secured bond and Bray is jailed on a $40,000 secured bond.

Beaufort County Sheriff Ernie Coleman said if the drugs entered the jail, they would have been distributed and could have led to hospitalizations and overdose deaths.

