Advertisement

New disaster recovery project begins in Richlands

By Deric Rush
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow Strong Disaster Recovery Alliance began work on the first home in a new reconstruction project Thursday.

The alliance is comprised of several community outreach organizations designed to provide aid to the elderly and low income members of the community in need.

The organization was started in an effort to provide relief to Onslow County after Hurricane Florence, and it has since assisted in reconstruction efforts of over 1,000 homes.

The first home on the most recent project belongs to longtime Richlands resident Beatrice Mills, whose childhood home was built in the 1970s and suffered damage from Hurricane Florence, causing it to be torn down.

Mills says she could not afford to make the necessary renovations to the home due to low income.

Mills received assistance from her neighbor in reaching out to the Recovery Alliance to receive financial assistance with reconstruction.

When asked why she helped Mills, neighbor Susie Southerland recalled an earlier moment in time where Mills helped her:

“We had nowhere to go. Fortunately, my neighbor Beatrice, I spoke with her and she let us utilize her home... She opened up her home to us. I was so appreciative of that. I’m so excited she gets to come back into the neighborhood that she grew up in as well as I.”

Susie Southerland

Onslow Strong Disaster Recovery Alliance has 186 homes expected to be reconstructed with this project.

The alliance partnered with the Onslow County United Way branch, ReBuild NC, and several other organizations on the reconstruction project, and has pledged to give $20,000 to residents in the Town Center Apartments to help cover relocation expenses.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Archer
Ahoskie family finds unknown woman in mom’s casket
Sam is expected to become a major hurricane
Sam now a hurricane; More strengthening expected
UNC researchers COVID-19 risk map of North Carolina based on ZIP code
UNC researchers map COVID-19 risk with ZIP codes
Hayley Burgette | Candace Thackston
Two Greenville women busted for prostitution
Liz Liles made her announcement Thursday afternoon at the Town Common.
Non-profit founder making run for Greenville mayor

Latest News

Intersection work held in Pitt county
Intersection work held in Pitt county
Bridge in Wallace to be closed for one year
Bridge in Wallace to be closed for one year
New disaster recovery project begins in Richlands
New disaster recovery project begins in Richlands
Farmville family recognized with a state award
Farmville family recognized with a state award