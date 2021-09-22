Advertisement

UPDATE: Jacksonville delays eviction deadline again for Town Center residents

Jacksonville is giving residents until the end of the year to move out.
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville City Council postponed the eviction deadline yet again for Town Center Apartments residents Monday.

The new deadline for residents vacating 67 units is June 30th, 2022.

However, the council noted that Town Center property owners will have the final say on the timeline for evictions.

The previous deadline agreed upon by the council and property owners was Dec. 31st, after the original October deadline.

City officials say that December deadline affects 67 rental units with major housing code violations.

About 100 rental units with lesser code violations may choose to extend their stay beyond their deadlines.

The city is speaking with Town Center Apartments owners to come to an agreement on the eviction deadline.

City officials say Jacksonville has created a fund through Onslow Community Outreach to help with moving costs, down payments and utility deposits.

Officials say residents of the 67 units relocating within the city limits can contact Onslow Community Outreach at 910-455-5733 or visit OnslowCo.org to ask for assistance.

