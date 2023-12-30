Advertise With Us
Bertie County Sheriffs Office asking for public’s help finding shooting suspect

Larkel Brown
Larkel Brown(Bertie County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in the east are asking for the public’s help locating a wanted person believed to be involved in a shooting this morning.

Larkel Latroy Brown of Lewiston is a black male, 6′00, estimated 160lbs, short hair cut near bald, several tattoos on arms.

Brown is wanted for a shooting that occurred Saturday morning at 5:58am on E Church Street in Lewiston. Brown was in a dispute this morning with two females at his residence. As the females were leaving his residence, Brown fired one shot into the vehicle striking the female sitting in the passenger area in the face and left side of her body. The female that was shot is expected to survive.

A search warrant was conducted at Brown’s residence and several firearms were seized. Brown is a convicted felon.

Sheriff Ruffin received assistance from the Greenville Police Department Emergency Response Team (SWAT), Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, Bertie County Emergency Management and EMS & NC State Highway Patrol.

Brown is entered into NCIC. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Larkel Latroy Brown, contact the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office 252-794-5330 or 252-794-5370.

Brown is believed to be armed and dangerous.

