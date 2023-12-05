Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Magnolia Arts Center gears up for Christmas production in “The Nick Of Time”

ENC at Three - Magnolia Arts Center presents 'The Nick of Time' Christmas show
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Magnolia Arts Center is back with another production!

This one is called “The Nick Of Time Christmas Show” taking the stage from December 6-10 & 14-16.

Magnolia Arts Center: "The Nick Of Time Christmas Show"
Magnolia Arts Center: "The Nick Of Time Christmas Show"(WITN)

Tickets can be purchased for $20 for general admission or $15 for seniors and students: CLICK HERE!

Director Alex Scanlan and the center’s Mitch Butts stopped by WITN’s “ENC AT THREE” to share some behind-the-scenes, the synopsis and more.

View the FULL SEGMENT above for all the details!

Magnolia Arts Center: "The Nick Of Time Christmas Show"
Magnolia Arts Center: "The Nick Of Time Christmas Show"(WITN)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened here early Saturday.
Greenville woman wanted for attempted murder in Pitt County
Craven County homicide location
Names released in weekend double homicide/suicide in Craven County
Dequan Carney
Man arrested in Greenville shooting
School bus crash, generic
Multiple students sent to hospital after school bus crash in Pitt County
Patrick Arnold and Jessica Bolin
Man given $7.5 million bond, woman $5 million bond on drug charges

Latest News

RSV treatment and new vaccines
RSV may have already peaked in ENC
Greenville woman wanted for attempted murder in Pitt County
Greenville woman wanted for attempted murder in Pitt County
Governor Roy Cooper met with people wanting to keep the hospital open back in August.
Martin General Hospital patient files being relocated
WITN Look At Those Lights 2023
Enter WITN’s Look At Those Lights Video Contest