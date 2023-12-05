Magnolia Arts Center gears up for Christmas production in “The Nick Of Time”

REENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Magnolia Arts Center is back with another production!

This one is called “The Nick Of Time Christmas Show” taking the stage from December 6-10 & 14-16.

Magnolia Arts Center: "The Nick Of Time Christmas Show" (WITN)

Tickets can be purchased for $20 for general admission or $15 for seniors and students: CLICK HERE!

Director Alex Scanlan and the center’s Mitch Butts stopped by WITN’s “ENC AT THREE” to share some behind-the-scenes, the synopsis and more.

View the FULL SEGMENT above for all the details!

