Today a Havelock intersection will become an all-way stop

By WITN Web Team
Updated: 52 minutes ago
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - An intersection in the east is being converted to an all-way stop after a safety inspection by the state department of transportation on Tuesday.

Today, the North Carolina Department of Transportation will install stop signs and pavement markings on Miller Boulevard at the intersection of Church Road/ Lake Road.

Currently, traffic on Miller Boulevard does not stop, but a safety review that included crash data and traffic volumes showed that the intersection would benefit from an all-way stop.

Drivers are urged to slow down while crews are working at the intersection.

