Civilian pilot ejects after takeoff from Cherry Point

CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - A civilian pilot had to eject from his jet this afternoon as it was taking off from Cherry Point.

The Marine Corps says a Douglas A-4 Skyhawk was taking off around 2:00 p.m. when the accident happened.

The pilot, who works for Draken International, which has an office at the Global TransPark in Kinston, was airlifted to a hospital, according to the air station.

The plane, which is a single-seat subsonic jet, was at the air station “in support of a scheduled training event,” a news release said.

According to its website, Draken is a provider of tactical aircraft for contract air services, including military and defense customers.

Marines say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

