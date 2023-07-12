Advertise With Us
Civilian pilot ejects after takeoff from Cherry Point

Cherry Point is the world’s largest Marine Corps air station, occupying more than 29,000 acres...
Cherry Point is the world's largest Marine Corps air station, occupying more than 29,000 acres of land.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - A civilian pilot had to eject from his jet this afternoon as it was taking off from Cherry Point.

The Marine Corps says a Douglas A-4 Skyhawk was taking off around 2:00 p.m. when the accident happened.

The pilot, who works for Draken International, which has an office at the Global TransPark in Kinston, was airlifted to a hospital, according to the air station.

The plane, which is a single-seat subsonic jet, was at the air station “in support of a scheduled training event,” a news release said.

According to its website, Draken is a provider of tactical aircraft for contract air services, including military and defense customers.

Marines say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

