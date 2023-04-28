Pitt County tests metal detectors at high school

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A school here in the east was testing metal detectors at the entrances of a county high school.

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says there is no known threat at D.H. Conley High School.

The high school was testing metal detectors at the bus entrance and car drop-off area this morning.

Pitt County Schools Communications Director says there will be random testing through the rest of the year at Pitt County Schools to combat the rising presence of weapons in schools.

The policy states in section D on page 55, the Board of Education allows the use of metal detectors to check a student’s or their personal effects at random or if there is reasonable suspicion. Metal detector checks may not be used to single out a particular individual or group of individuals.

