Farewell and good luck to Maddie Kerth

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is wishing Maddie Kerth a fond farewell as she heads back home to the bayou state.

Maddie joined our station in 2021 as a multimedia journalist.

Since then, Maddie has won awards for her reporting and helped build from the ground up WITN’s ENC At Three which debuted this past September.

Maddie is transferring to our Gray Television station WVUE in New Orleans.

Maddie’s mission has always to get back to her home state of Louisiana and we couldn’t be happier to be a stop along the way.

Good luck, Maddie!

