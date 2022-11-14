WITN takes home several RTDNAC awards during ceremony

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several WITN journalists were recognized for their work at this year’s Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas awards.

Justin Lundy, Maddie Kerth, Lauren Baker, and Deric Rush received awards for different categories at the ceremony held in Charlotte on Saturday.

Entertainment:

1st Place: Justin Lundy for “Oscar winner got her start in Eastern Carolina”

Community Impact:

1st Place – Maddie Kerth: “Maddie Kerth reports on efforts to feed hungry families”

2nd Place – Deric Rush: “Millions dedicated to New Bern affordable housing”

General News by Multimedia Journalist:

First Place – Maddie Kerth: “EJ Strong series: A boy overcomes brutal COVID battle” - Part 1 & Part 2

Second Place – Justin Lundy: “Bertie County family loses home to storm”

TV News Anchor of the Year (TV II):

Second Place -- Lauren Baker  

The RTDNAC is a nonprofit, volunteer organization dedicated to showcasing the best broadcast journalism in North Carolina and South Carolina and supporting college students who aspire to a journalism career.

