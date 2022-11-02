Local fundraiser hopes to help Joy Soup Kitchen fight food insecurity

Restaurants around Greenville help out Joy Soup Kitchen.
Restaurants around Greenville help out Joy Soup Kitchen.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville business and a restaurant are partnering up to help out a local soup Kitchen.

On Wednesday, Evolve Inc. and Beeker’s Brisket & BBQ are hosting a lunch fundraiser at Evolve Inc.

People in the community can buy a $15 plate of food to help raise money for Joy Soup Kitchen.

The goal of Joy Soup Kitchen is to help fight food insecurity in Pitt County with free hot meals during the day and around dinner time.

The plate includes Beeker’s famous brisket, BBQ potatoes, green beans, and GK Café's famous cornbread.

The fundraiser runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and is cash only at 1210 E. Arlington Blvd.

Joy Soup Kitchen has also kicked off it’s ticket rally where one winner could win $10,000. You can buy a ticket, which are $100 each, using Venmo account @Joy-SoupKitchen.

