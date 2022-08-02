Greenville Utilities launches energy-saving thermostat program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Utilities is launching a pilot program in an effort to reduce energy consumption.

GUC says the Smart Thermostat Pilot Program is a partnership with ecobee, a smart thermostat company, and will give incentives for customers who have an ecobee smart thermostat in their home and sign up for the program.

WITN is told that the program is designed to conserve energy during high-demand situations to help keep prices affordable. It is voluntary and will require participants to sign up via the ecobee mobile app.

Those who participate will get a one-time $50 bill credit and a monthly $5 bill credit for every thermostat.

“The Smart Thermostat Pilot Program is part of GUC’s continuing efforts to take advantage of current technology to provide excellent service to our customers at the lowest reasonable cost. We have a limited number of spots available initially and we will be evaluating the effectiveness of the program to determine if it should be expanded.”

