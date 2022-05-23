One killed in Beaufort County SUV crash

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One person is dead following an afternoon vehicle crash in Beaufort County.

Aurora Volunteer Fire Department Chief Kevin Bonner said that the SUV overturned around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 33 and 306 west of Aurora.

Bonner said that several other people were in the vehicle and were taken to the hospital.

WITN learned from Beaufort County Superintendent Matt Cheesman that the SUV had students from S.W. Snowden Elementary School inside.

Troopers are at the scene investigating.

