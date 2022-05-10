Advertisement

Carteret County hospital gets ‘A’ safety grade

By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret Health Care has been given an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for the spring.

The hospital says the grading is a national distinction recognizing the hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization that assigns an “A”, “B”, “C”, “D”, or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures including errors, accidents, injuries, infections, and systems to prevent harm.

Lenoir Memorial, Vidant Beaufort, and Vidant Duplin all received “A” grades as well.

Vidant Medical Center in Greenville was given a “C” grade because of high rates of blood infections, urinary tract infections, and surgical site infections while patients were in the ICU.

Onslow Memorial also received a “C” and CarolinaEast was given a “B”.

