Onslow County airport director named as airport professional of the year

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County airport director has received special recognition for his work.

Albert J. Ellis Airport Director Chris White has been named Southeast Chapter of the American Association of Airport Executives 2022 Airport Professional of the Year.

The chapter serves 12 states in the Southeast as well as Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands, and Caribbean and South American countries.

We’re told White was nominated for the award by his staff without his knowledge. White came to Onslow County in 2009 when the airport was reporting financial and business losses.

White’s staff credited him with working with the Onslow County Board of Commissioners, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation to build a new terminal complex that would be more efficient and welcoming.

“I am humbled and sincerely appreciative of this recognition and the credit truly belongs to our wonderful and talented team at OAJ,” White said.

White was praised at the annual meeting of the American Association of Airport Executives in Memphis last week for growing the economic impact of the airport, noting the growth from 2015 of about $191 million a year to over $565 million for 2021.

In addition to other financial advancements and job growth, White was credited with leading the airport through several natural disasters as well as the pandemic.

