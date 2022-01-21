Marines killed in Onslow County military truck crash identified

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The two Marines who were killed in a military truck crash have been identified.

The Marine Corps announced Lance Corporal Jonathan Gierke, 19, from Lawrenceville, Georgia and Private First Class Zachary W. Riffle, 18, from Kingwood, West Virginia were both killed. They were both assigned to the 2nd Marine Logistics Group, which is based at Camp Lejeune.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Highway 210, which is between Verona and Holly Ridge.

The Highway Patrol charged 19-year-old Louis Barrera, of Springfield, TN with one count of exceeding a safe speed and two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

The Marine Corps issued the following statement,

“My sincerest heartfelt condolences are extended to the family, friends, and colleagues of the Marines who lost their lives or were injured in Wednesday’s vehicle mishap. Our commanders, chaplains, and medical providers are diligently supporting our Marines and Sailors during this time. We deeply appreciate all of the thoughtful community messages we have received over the past several days.”

The 2nd Marine Logistics Group says in the addition to the two deaths, two Marines were taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, where they are listed in critical condition, and 15 Marines were taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune and are in stable condition.

Troopers say a second military vehicle was behind the 7-ton truck and could not stop once it crashed, causing it to hit one of the Marines.

Onslow County sent multiple rescue units to the scene, while Camp Lejeune tells us that base fire and emergency services provided support. Ambulances also came from Pender and Jones counties.

