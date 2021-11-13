Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Cooler air pours in over the weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The cold front that brought in the rain yesterday is now clear of the coast and heading towards Bermuda, leaving us with a very dry and sunny forecast as we head through the weekend. Highs will only show a brief cool down from yesterday to today(mid 70s to upper 60s), however a more substantial drop is in the works from today to tomorrow (upper 60s down to the upper 50s).

Winds will blow out of the west as we start the weekend, and with the center of an incoming high pressure system still states away, the breeze will show a slow shift to the northwest this evening. It is that breeze shift that will drive temperatures down through the weekend. Overnight lows will dip into the 30s both nights, creating a potential for frost early Sunday and Monday.

The moderate drought most of us find ourselves in will continue through the week. Our next round of rain will arrive at the tail end of the upcoming work week.

Saturday

Cooler but mostly sunny with a high of 69. Breezy. Wind: W10 G20.

Sunday

Cold morning then sunny with a high of 59. Wind: SW 5.

Monday

Cold morning then mostly sunny with a high of 57. Windy. Wind: W15 G25.

