Advertisement

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Cooler air pours in over the weekend

The moderate drought will continue as rain chances evaporate
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist(WITN)
By Star Derry
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The cold front that brought in the rain yesterday is now clear of the coast and heading towards Bermuda, leaving us with a very dry and sunny forecast as we head through the weekend. Highs will only show a brief cool down from yesterday to today(mid 70s to upper 60s), however a more substantial drop is in the works from today to tomorrow (upper 60s down to the upper 50s).

Winds will blow out of the west as we start the weekend, and with the center of an incoming high pressure system still states away, the breeze will show a slow shift to the northwest this evening. It is that breeze shift that will drive temperatures down through the weekend. Overnight lows will dip into the 30s both nights, creating a potential for frost early Sunday and Monday.

The moderate drought most of us find ourselves in will continue through the week. Our next round of rain will arrive at the tail end of the upcoming work week.

Saturday

Cooler but mostly sunny with a high of 69. Breezy. Wind: W10 G20.

Sunday

Cold morning then sunny with a high of 59. Wind: SW 5.

Monday

Cold morning then mostly sunny with a high of 57. Windy. Wind: W15 G25.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tipp-Y-Toe Heaven Foot Spa
Electrical problem sparks Greenville spa fire
Vidant Health to become ECU Health under joint operating agreement
State troopers said they were called around 3:30 a.m. to the crash on U.S. 264 near North...
US 264 reopens after crash involving tractor trailer, pickup pulling boat, and third vehicle
Governor Cooper grants Dontae Sharpe’s pardon request
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
IRS announces standard tax deduction increase for tax year 2022 to adjust for inflation

Latest News

Heritage Festival
Jones County Heritage Festival to honor Veterans on Saturday
U.S. Coast Guard to host a safety boating class Saturday
Governor Cooper grants Dontae Sharpe’s pardon request
Governor Cooper grants Dontae Sharpe’s pardon request
Governor Cooper grants Dontae Sharpe’s pardon request