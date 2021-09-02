ECU’s Theta Chi fraternity and university issue new statements over social media post

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -ECU’s Theta Chi fraternity and the university have both issued new statements regarding a racist social media post that has upset many people.

The post on the social app ‘Yik Yak’ says, “theta chi rush party. PNMs (potential new members) and girls only. No blacks. Girls 5$ @door. Call or text” and it includes a fraternity member’s name and number for an invitation.

The fraternity has previously said, “As seen recently we are anonymously being associated with inappropriate and blasphemous behavior posted within the social app ‘Yik Yak’ but to clarify we fully uphold and respect our principle diversity and do not condone any action supporting hate.”

WITN received the following statement Wednesday from Theta Chi alumni Kevin Hickey and James Morton:

“We are saddened as an organization that someone anonymously created a fabricated racist post promoting a Theta Chi rush party that they claimed came from the undergraduate rush chair of Epsilon Iota Chapter. No Theta Chi member ever promoted a party with the content that was shared on Yik Yak, we find these comments repulsive and reprehensible.

We stand behind our brotherhood which is one of the most diverse makeups of members on ECU’s campus from many racial and religious backgrounds. As an organization we have never and would never discriminate against anyone who was interested in joining our brotherhood or attending our events as a guest period.

We are currently working with the Greenville Police and the East Carolina Administration on an investigation on the incident and the source of these posts that were written to harm our chapter and falsely represent one of our brothers. This fabrication of a false promotion of our chapters event has led to hurtful cyber bullying and threats against one of our brothers. If you have any information please contact Major Chris Ivey with the Greenville Police civey@greenvillenc.gov or by call 252.329.4703. The post in question has since been removed by Yik Yak.”

East Carolina University said Wednesday, “University leadership continues to investigate this incident and is working with law enforcement regarding related, subsequent threats. The national and collegiate chapters of Theta Chi have issued statements condemning the post and has maintained their organization nor its members wrote the post which is inconsistent with their organizational values. The post has since been removed by Yik Yak.

In the days following, ECU administrators have met with student leaders in the fraternity and sorority community as well as many student organization leaders. In the coming days and weeks, additional meetings with student leaders and campus stakeholders will continue to occur as we attempt to help our campus understand that rhetoric like this has no place at our university.”

