Pamlico County deputy involved in rollover wreck

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina deputy had to be airlifted after being involved in a wreck this morning.

Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis said that one of his deputies was responding to an emergency around 8 a.m. when she ended up in a single-vehicle, rollover wreck on Trent Road between Highway 55 and Straight Road.

Davis said the deputy, who he did not want to identify, is recovering at Vidant Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, according to the sheriff.

