Arrest made in Rocky Mount homicide

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A 19-year-old is facing murder charges after a 53-year-old man was shot and killed last week.

Rocky Mount police say Anthony Horne was arrested on Sunday and charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and first degree murder. He’s accused of killing Derrick Bryant on Park Avenue at around 10:00 Friday night.

Horne is in the Guilford County Jail under no bond.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411

