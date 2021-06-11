Advertisement

Arrested Elizabeth City protesters appear in court

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Black Voters Matter and its partners packed the Pasquotank County Courthouse Thursday morning to demand all charges be dropped against protesters who have been arrested during demonstrations following the death of Andrew Brown Jr.

Four of the protesters who have recently been arrested during a demonstration were in court.

Christian Gilyard and Rev. Curtis Gatewood, were two of the protesters arrested.

Gilyard is charged with disorderly conduct and Rev. Gatewood with curfew violation.

Gilyard says, “Went in there, asked for a continuance because I’m not guilty. With everything going on it seems like we are being targeted now. We are peacefully protesting, they are picking at us, when there are other things that they can be out there doing.”

Rev. Gatewood said his constitutional rights were violated. “By knowing the Constitution of the United States of America and knowing that everyone was participating in a lawful, peaceful protest, some of us decided that we would not get off the street because we knew the order violated our constitutional right.”

Rev. Gatewood said having Black Voters Matter and the NAACP standing by them shows massive amounts of support.

Everyone who appeared in court got their cases continued until August 19th.

The next group of protesters will have their first appearance on June 24th.

