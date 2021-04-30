Advertisement

Protests continue past Elizabeth City curfew for a third night

By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Thursday marks the third night of a curfew in Elizabeth City and once again, protesters remain out on the streets calling for justice in the death of Andrew Brown Junior.

Brown was killed Last week as Pasquotank County deputies were attempting to serve an arrest warrant.

A handful of protesters have been arrested each of the past two nights.

WITN has a crew in Elizabeth City and will continue to update the story throughout the night.

