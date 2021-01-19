Mecklenburg County deputies heading to D.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) -Law enforcement from across the country are heading to Washington D.C. to help with inauguration security and that includes members of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Forty deputies left Monday to make their way up to the capital.

Despite the recent riot, the sheriff says he feels good about sending his deputies saying they will be helping make sure things are secure for the inauguration.

Sheriff Garry McFadden says, “Securing the buildings, securing the routes and securing the events. I’m satisfied with our location and where we’re at and where my staff is at. We are going to be working with people that we know, some with CMPD.”

Police officers from the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department and the North Carolina National Guard are also going to D.C.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is on standby.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.