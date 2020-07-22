USA Today names Beaufort “Best Small Town in U.S. for Adventure”

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort is getting national attention after an honor from USA Today. The newspaper named Beaufort its Readers’ Choice for “Best Small Town in the U.S.” for adventure.

Beaufort Mayor Rett Newton said the town won the honor because of its rich history, for being a gateway to water sports, cruises, fishing, wildlife, and outdoor fun on the Outer Banks.

“We have a very rich history, Have a very rich culture have al lot to do here. So many activities with this Beautiful ecosystem so come to Beaufort,” said Mayor Newton.

Newton expects the recognition to bring more visitors to the community.

This is not the only national honor Beaufort has received. It’s also been named “The Coolest Small Town in America” and “A Great Place for Romance.”

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.