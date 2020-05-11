Advertisement

D.A. rules Duplin County officer involved shooting justified

(WITN)
Published: May. 11, 2020 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC (WITN) The District Attorney for Duplin County has ruled the shooting death of Wilmington man in Calypso last May by a Duplin County deputy to be justified.

Jonathan Carter was shot and killed by a Duplin County deputy after authorities said he held a man against his will for several days.

Deputies were called to a home on East Trade Street in Calypso for a breaking and entering. That’s where they encountered 27-year-old Carter who barricaded himself inside the home.

Carter began to threaten deputies, according to a news release, and a standoff took place for several hours.

District Attorney Ernie Lee says, “Carter rushed the commander pushing him against a wall. Assault on a law enforcement officer is a criminal offense in North Carolina. At the time of the alleged assault, Carter attempted to grab the commander’s firearm and then attempted to grab another deputy’s firearm. Officers must perceive, evaluate, decide and then act often in a matter of seconds. The deputy in this case perceived a threat and immediately returned fire to neutralize the threat. Based upon my review of the facts of this case, I have determined that the shooting of Carter on May 9, 2020 was justified to protect the safety and lives of the deputies on scene. The deputy who fired the fatal shots perceived an apparent threat, evaluated the situation in seconds, made a decision and acted. The deputy’s actions appear reasonable under all the circumstances of this case. The deputies faced apparent danger as perceived by them. This apparent threat was reinforced by the fact the information relayed to the deputies on scene was that Carter was armed, had possible explosive devices, and had indicated that he was dying and taking others with him within a 100-yard radius.”

Lee also says an autopsy showed Carter had approximately thirty-three possible gunshot wounds with ten rounds hitting him. There were multiple entrance and exit wounds of the same projectiles which accounts for the higher number of wounds than rounds fired. There were no entrance wounds in the back.

Lee says no firearms were found on Carter and no firearms were found at the residence. No explosive devices were found at the scene.

