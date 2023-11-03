Advertise With Us
ECU receives National Science Foundation grant to create new math curriculum

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina has received a new grant to help create a new cutting-edge math curriculum for middle and high school students.

Congressman Don Davis (D - District 1) announced the grant on Friday.

Davis said the National Science Foundation has awarded East Carolina University’s Division of Undergraduate Education $212,613 in grant funding

Davis said the purpose of the grant is to create a cutting-edge curriculum to prepare middle and high school teachers to carry out productive mathematics lessons with the use of web-based dynamic geometry tools.

“By equipping our educators with the tools and knowledge they need, we empower our students to excel, paving the way for a stronger and more prosperous community,” said Congressman Don Davis. “These federal funds will not only strengthen ECU’s commitment to quality education but also create a brighter future for eastern North Carolina.”

