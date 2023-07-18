OFFICIALS: Bicyclist knocked off Craven County bridge into water below

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials in the east say emergency services are searching for a bicycler hit and thrown into the water below.

Craven County Emergency Services Director Stanely Kite says a vehicle crashed into a person on a bicycle on Highway 17 bridge entering New Bern.

Kite says the bicyclist was hit while riding the bicycle and was thrown into the Neuse River.

Craven County Emergency Services is assisting with search and rescue efforts to find the person, according to officials.

WITN is told North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.