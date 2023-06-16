New findings in Brandon Hardy case to be released this morning

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - This morning new findings are supposed to be released regarding the case of an Eastern Carolina man who was shot and killed on New Year’s day of 2022.

WITN first reported on February 25th, 2022 that the Pitt County District Attorney’s Office would not issue criminal charges in the New Year’s Eve shooting death of Brandon Hardy.

Now today at around 10 a.m. new details will be released in the case that will cover the autopsy and how it could possibly rule out self-defense.

The report said that Hardy assaulted Green and forced him to the back door at gunpoint. Deputies said that Green was able to pull his gun from his pocket and shot Hardy once.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office found that the shooter, Robert Greene acted in self-defense when he shot Hardy because Hardy entered a home on Alvin Road outside of Grimesland unlawfully.

However, the family spokesman Keith Cooper said that is not the outcome the family wanted.

