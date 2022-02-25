District Attorney: No charges in New Year’s Eve shooting death of Grimesland man

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County District Attorney’s Office says it will not issue criminal charges in the New Year’s Eve shooting death of Brandon Hardy.

WITN reported that Hardy was shot by Robert Greene in the home of Belinda Matthews. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says its investigation found that Greene acted in self-defense and therefore is “immune from criminal liability under North Carolina law.”

The district attorney’s office confirms the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office’s findings that Greene acted in self-defense when he shot Hardy, because Hardy entered Matthews’ home unlawfully before threatening and attacking Greene with an illegally possessed firearm.

“At this time, we cannot issue criminal charges in Brandon Hardy’s death,” District Attorney Faris Dixon said.

