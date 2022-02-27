Family continues calls for justice after findings in shooting death of Brandon Hardy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The family of a man who was shot and killed on New Year’s Day in Grimesland continued to call for justice on Saturday, a day after the Pitt County District Attorney’s Office said it will not issue criminal charges in the New Year’s Eve shooting death of Brandon Hardy.

“This family realizes that this is a very long and dangerous journey for justice,” family spokesperson Keith Cooper said.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office gave their findings in January, saying Robert Green acted in self-defense when he shot Brandon Hardy. The Pitt County District Attorney’s Office confirmed the findings.

But the outcome is not what Cooper said the family wants.

“We want Robert Green arrested for murder,” Cooper said. “And we want Belinda Matthews arrested for as either a co-conspirator or as an accomplice for his murder.”

Cooper said those who protested are hoping for a different result. In January, Cooper said they contacted the Justice Department’s Office of Civil Rights, who requested more information on the case.

“The family will continue to fight until justice knocks on their door with a bouquet of victory flowers,” Cooper said.

The protest also included calls for justice for James Richardson, a man who his family says was charged for a murder in Pitt County twelve years ago.

Richardson’s son said they believe he’s innocent.

“My dad was wrongfully committed for a crime he didn’t do and we’re just asking Faris Dixon to do his job, that’s it.”

Despite both families wanting a different outcome for their loved ones, Cooper said Hardy’s family will continue to fight.

“If the current DA does not reopen the case, then what we do is just hold them accountable at the polls.”

