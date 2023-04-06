Camp Lejeune advocates speak at first status court hearing

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) -It’s been a long time coming for victims of past contaminated water at Camp Lejeune who’ve fought to have their voices heard over the last four decades.

“We’re at the end of our struggle,” said Mike Partain, Camp Lejeune victim and advocate.

Wednesday was a monumental step as many gathered in Raleigh for the first status hearing about the hundreds of thousands of expected toxic water claims.

During the hearing advocates like retired Marine Jerry Ensminger, spoke on behalf of his daughter Janey who he says died from the past contaminated water in 1985.

“It took its toll on me,” Ensminger said.

Ensminger expressed frustration afterward saying that he doesn’t believe some fully understand just how many families have been turned upside down from Camp Lejeune.

Some victims are hoping for a settlement, but not Partain who says he battled male breast cancer after being born on the base.

“Honestly there’s no amount of money that the government could compensate me to compensate for what I’ve been through,” Partain said.

The PACT Act signing in 2022, opened the door for victims to receive that compensation. However, Ensminger says there are several Tier 1 cases that are undisputable and still haven’t been settled.

“I think the Department of the Navy is reluctant to do that because they don’t want to look like they’re guilty,” Ensminger said.

Wednesday afternoon’s hearing is only the beginning of a long process, a process in which Partain says the judge compared to one of the most iconic periods.

“He said if all these cases have to go through the courts, then we’ll be here about as long as the Roman Empire existed before they’re all resolved,” Partain said.

Knowing that it could take a long time to hear the many expected cases, the judge Wednesday asked lawyers and the government if they could find a way to streamline the process to get relief for the victims.

