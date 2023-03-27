Teen charged with murder after Wilson 14-year-old found dead in a ditch

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) -The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office says a teenager has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of another teen.

WRAL reports Wilson County deputies found 14-year-old Bernard Williams dead in a ditch Sunday morning on Landfill Road near U.S. Highway 264 Alternate East.

On Monday, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 19-year-old Rasheem TyTavious Battle and charged him with first-degree murder.

The sheriff’s office has not said how Williams died.

Anyone with information can call the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 252-237-2118.

