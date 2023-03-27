Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Teen charged with murder after Wilson 14-year-old found dead in a ditch

(Storyblocks)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) -The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office says a teenager has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of another teen.

WRAL reports Wilson County deputies found 14-year-old Bernard Williams dead in a ditch Sunday morning on Landfill Road near U.S. Highway 264 Alternate East.

On Monday, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 19-year-old Rasheem TyTavious Battle and charged him with first-degree murder.

The sheriff’s office has not said how Williams died.

Anyone with information can call the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 252-237-2118.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were shot at a party this weekend.
Five people shot during weekend party in Williamston
Three people shot in Rocky Mount as nightclubs let out
Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
John Cook with the North Carolina Forest Service said that the fire is near Lake Phelps in...
Last Resort Fire now at 5,800 acres and 0% containment
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Cloud cover leads to a few showers this evening

Latest News

Free house has yet to sell.
New owner of Tisdale House details his plans
At least seven people were hurt when wind gusts picked up two inflatable rides.
Officials: 7 hurt in NC when wind picks up inflatable rides
Dog owner says her pets died after boarding at Pitt County K9 Academy
NC Department of Agriculture investigating Pitt County K9 facility, dog owners report deaths and illnesses
Students take part in Grow Local 2023 at PGV airport.
Pitt County Students check out career options with Grow Local 2023