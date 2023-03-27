Advertise With Us
Five people shot during weekend party in Williamston

By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Five people were shot over the weekend in Williamston during a party.

Williamston police said it happened around 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of the Walnut Terrace housing development on West Pine Street.

Officers found one victim at the scene while four others were taken to Martin General Hospital in personal vehicles. Four of the five victims were later sent to ECU Health Medical Center for their wounds, according to police.

Police said multiple shots were fired from multiple locations along West Pine Street between North Haughton Street and North MLK Jr. Drive.

Two vehicles were also shot and police said the shooter or shooters was among those people attending the party. So far no eyewitnesses have come forward.

The victims have been identified as Brandon Brown, 31 of Williamston, Peter Green, 27 of Williamston, Dominique Williams, 28 of Williamston, Glenn Bond, 30 of Windsor, and Zquoya Hudgins, 25 of Williamston.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Martin County Crime Stoppers 252-792-8800 or Williamston Police Department 252-792-2124.

