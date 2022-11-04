New Bern Vietnam Veterans Association to set up Field of Flags

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Vietnam Veterans Association Chapter #886 will honor all veterans in its Field of Flags installation.

The association will place individual flags at Union Point Park for specific veterans with a tag with the name of the veteran, their branch of service, and their campaigns served.

The flags will be placed in the field at 10 a.m. on Friday in alphabetical order.

