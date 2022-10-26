State Fire Marshal presents middle school heroism award in the east

NC Insurance Commissioner and Fire Marshal Mike Causey.
NC Insurance Commissioner and Fire Marshal Mike Causey.(WECT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Insurance Commissioner is presenting a young girl a heroism award after her family home caught fire last year.

Commissioner Causey, who also serves as the State Fire Marshal, will travel to Rochelle Middle School to present the heroism award to Zsakiyah Sutton at 1:15 p.m.

The 11-year-old is being awarded for saving the life of her 1-year-old baby brother, Jamir, as the fire traveled through the house. That same fire killed her other brother, Qwa-jay Briscoe.

“The courageous acts of this young lady helped save the life of her infant brother, and for that she is a true hero,” Commissioner Causey said. “It is an honor for me to present this award to her.”

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Top row from left to right): Richard Hines III, Rodrikus Dozier (Bottom row) Johnquavius...
Four men charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction
Greenville family speaks out about 62-year-old man pronounced dead twice
Greenville family speaks out about 62-year-old man pronounced dead twice
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Ismaldo Sanchez
Man charged with DWI, felony death by vehicle after Jacksonville teen killed
This Farmville man was hit on a bicycle last year.
Woman gets probation after hitting bicyclist in Pitt County

Latest News

Teacher of the Week: Jeanne Van Staalduinen
Teacher of the Week: Jeanne Van Staalduinen
First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, October 26, 2022
First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Halloween Express and Spirit Halloween provide people with many accessories ahead of spooky...
Greenville businesses prepare for spooky season despite inflation
Greenville businesses prepare for spooky season despite inflation
Greenville businesses prepare for spooky season despite inflation