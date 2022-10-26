State Fire Marshal presents middle school heroism award in the east

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Insurance Commissioner is presenting a young girl a heroism award after her family home caught fire last year.

Commissioner Causey, who also serves as the State Fire Marshal, will travel to Rochelle Middle School to present the heroism award to Zsakiyah Sutton at 1:15 p.m.

The 11-year-old is being awarded for saving the life of her 1-year-old baby brother, Jamir, as the fire traveled through the house. That same fire killed her other brother, Qwa-jay Briscoe.

“The courageous acts of this young lady helped save the life of her infant brother, and for that she is a true hero,” Commissioner Causey said. “It is an honor for me to present this award to her.”

