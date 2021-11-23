Family identifies eight-year-old killed in Lenoir County fire

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Family members have identified an eight-year-old who died in a mobile home fire early Sunday in Lenoir County.

Qda’jay Briscoe was trapped in the family’s home on Water Chestnut Drive. The boy attended Banks Elementary School.

The child’s grandmother tells WITN that Qda’jay’s 10-year-old sister tried to go back in to save him, but the flames were just too intense.

Lenoir County mobile home fire (Hannah Jeffries)

The North Lenoir Volunteer Fire Department, La Grange Volunteer Fire Department, and Lenoir County EMS went to the fire call as well as the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies have yet to say what started the fire. The State Bureau of Investigation and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are assisting Lenoir County with the investigation.

