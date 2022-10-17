Pink Hill mayor resigns after blow up at town meeting

Pink Hill mayor resigns after blow up at town meeting
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PINK HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Less than a week after a town board meeting abruptly ended, an Eastern Carolina mayor has called it quits.

Pink Hill Mayor Mike Hill resigned this afternoon, effective immediately, according to a post on the town’s social media page.

Video of last Tuesday’s meeting showed a contentious meeting which ended after an argument between Hill and town commissioner Pete Fantini.

“Please do not gavel me,” yelled Fantini at the mayor and he quickly ended the meeting.

Today, Fantini told WITN the dispute was over budgeting money that would go toward festivals. “The mayor interrupted a lady that was speaking for these festivals and he says sorry but this money is going have to go towards the parade and the spring festival,” said Fantini.

Hill wouldn’t speak to WITN for today’s story. He did say in a Facebook post late this afternoon that he wrote the resignation letter “in response to the recent and ongoing hatred that is directed towards me, my family, friends, and the employees of the town of Pink Hill.”

Hill, who has been mayor for a year, had been a town commissioner since 2003.

“I am not running away,” said Hill. “I am choosing peace for myself and my family.”

There’s no word yet on who will step in as the town’s next mayor.

CARTERET COUNTY: Wendy’s employee missing after not returning from break
Eastern Carolina river named River of the Year by American Rivers
