Mother gets $185,000 after son shot & killed by Washington police officer

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit brought by the family of a Washington man who was shot and killed by police nearly four years ago.

Cedric Pritchard was shot in the back by a Washington police officer during a traffic stop. Police said at the time that the man got out of his vehicle with a gun. After an investigation, District Attorney Seth Edwards said there would be no charges brought against the officer.

The city has agreed to pay Pritchard’s mother $185,000 as settlement in her wrongful death lawsuit against the city and the officer.

City Manager Jonathan Russell said the settlement money came through their insurance coverage and that no city funds were actually paid out.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myshyla Murray
Third woman charged in Pitt County fraud case
Greenville police took the shooting suspect in custody here on Deck Street.
Shooting suspect arrested after Greenville high school put on lockdown
Protest held outside ECU Theta Chi frat house on Sept. 13, 2022
Protest held outside ECU Theta Chi frat house after report of drink tampering & sexual assault
Board members look to possibly remove high honor from graduation
Pitt Co. school board considers removing valedictorian/salutatorian speakers from graduations
Man behind bars for drug charges
Man arrested in Beaufort County with about $130,000 worth of drugs

Latest News

ENC ‘Waterfowl Man’ reflects on time advising Queen Elizabeth
ENC ‘Waterfowl Man’ reflects on time advising Queen Elizabeth
'Kid' around with goats
‘Kid’ around with goats in Eastern Carolina
Teacher of the Week: Paige Stallings
Teacher of the Week: Paige Stallings
Donald Trump to join U.S. senate candidate on North Carolina campaign trail