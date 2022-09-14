Mother gets $185,000 after son shot & killed by Washington police officer

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit brought by the family of a Washington man who was shot and killed by police nearly four years ago.

Cedric Pritchard was shot in the back by a Washington police officer during a traffic stop. Police said at the time that the man got out of his vehicle with a gun. After an investigation, District Attorney Seth Edwards said there would be no charges brought against the officer.

The city has agreed to pay Pritchard’s mother $185,000 as settlement in her wrongful death lawsuit against the city and the officer.

City Manager Jonathan Russell said the settlement money came through their insurance coverage and that no city funds were actually paid out.

