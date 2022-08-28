Police name victim in deadly Greenville shooting, suspect still not found

Ja'len Everett is wanted for the murder of Kevin Rockemore in Greenville.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police have confirmed the victim and suspect in the city’s Tuesday morning homicide.

Kevin Rockemore was identified as the man found dead inside his vehicle near Joel Drive and Lee Court.

Less than 24 hours after the shooting, detectives obtained a warrant charging 19-year-old Ja’len Everett with murder, but he has not been found.

Everett is 6 feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Detectives do not believe the shooting was random.

WITN’s Justin Lundy reported from Tuesday’s scene that seven bullets hit the windshield of the SUV that was parked outside the residence.

There are multiple gunshots in this SUV.
There are multiple gunshots in this SUV.(WITN)

Crime scene technicians marked at least two dozen locations on the ground near that vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greenville Police Department at (252) 329-4315 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.

