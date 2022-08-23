Greenville police investigate late morning deadly shooting
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are on the scene of a deadly shooting.
The call came in around 11:20 a.m. to a home on Joel Drive.
A police department spokeswoman confirmed that one person is dead. WITN’s Justin Lundy reports that multiple bullet holes can be seen in a car that is parked outside the residence.
