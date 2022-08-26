Pitt County deputies investigating late morning homicide

Deputies were called here around 11:50 a.m. Friday.
Deputies were called here around 11:50 a.m. Friday.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County deputies are investigating a late morning homicide, the second deadly daytime shooting in the county this week.

Deputies were called to a mobile home on Van Ness Avenue shortly before noon for the shooting. That’s off of Old River Road, northwest of Greenville.

Deputies confirm that a person was shot and killed, but are withholding the victim’s name until next of kin is notified. They said the shooting is not considered a random act.

Initial reports said a 19-year-old man was shot in the chest.

At least two men were taken into custody at the scene and led away in handcuffs, according to WITN’s Merit Morgan.

A shooting on Tuesday morning killed another man while he sat in his SUV on Joel Drive. In that case, Greenville police have yet to release that man’s name or any information on the shooter.

