Children’s Miracle Network: Meet Jamison Morgan

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In the days leading up to our Children’s Miracle Network Telethon this weekend, we are sharing stories of success thanks to the special care patients receive at the ECU Health Maynard Children’s Hospital. Jamison Morgan is one such patient.

If you saw Morgan today, you probably wouldn’t suspect what he’s been through in his 11 months of life. However, behind a sweet smile is a fighter - a fighter whose arrival was a surprise to his parents in more ways than one.

Morgan’s journey began when a scheduled doctor’s visit for his mother Tamika Morgan revealed she was pregnant at 43 years old.

“Within 15 minutes, went from one appointment directly to an OB appointment, so I was so shocked,” Tamika Morgan said. “The nurse comes in and says, ‘Congratulations!’ I said, ‘What, is it your birthday? What are we celebrating?’ She says, ‘No you’re pregnant,’ I said, ‘Oh my god!’”

Tamika Morgan then went home, and things seemed to be going well. But four months later, some of her lab work didn’t look right. Her doctor said she needed to go to a hospital immediately.

A million questions ran through her mind.

“What is going to happen to my child? What is going to happen to me? Why is everything – we’re coasting along fine, and all of a sudden, the bottom fell out?” Tamika Morgan wondered at the time.

Tamika Morgan had to decide between a hospital in Raleigh where she lives, or the Maynard Children’s Hospital, a place where she and her husband Jamian Morgan used to work, and a place she knew and trusted.

“What did I say? Of course, we’re coming here,” Tamika explained with a laugh. “This little guy,” she said while referencing her son, “...decided to make his entrance, and he’s taken over ever since.”

That entrance was 26 weeks early. Tiny Jamison Morgan came into the world at one pound and four ounces, only 11 and a half inches long. He had to spend the first 115 of his days in the hospital’s NICU and special care nursery.

“Of course, when you see him, when they bring him through the hallway and they announce that baby Morgan’s coming into the NICU, then you actually lay eyes on him, and then you realize how small they are, and then you start having a bunch of concerns and fears,” Jamian Morgan explained.

Tamika Morgan agreed. “That first time seeing him was very overwhelming.”

Still, the couple says the staff at the hospital were there to answer every possible question.

“Any concerns that we had, they took us through every step of the way, and this is just in the first hour of them being born,” Jamian Morgan explained.

The Morgans could keep track of their son’s progress thanks to CMN’s Hand to Hold NICU Milestone Bead Program, where a bead is added for each milestone a NICU patient reaches.

“It was just that extra little touch there to seal in that bond and making sure mom connects with baby and saying ‘hey we’re gonna get through this,’” Tamika Morgan explained.

Now, as the two watch Jamison Morgan grow, they are forever grateful that the Children’s Miracle Network hospital was there to guide them through what is a tough journey for any parent.

“I encourage anyone, any family, to just contribute to the Children’s Miracle Network because it really goes a long way, and it makes a huge difference in the family’s lives,” Tamika Morgan said.

The Morgans’ biggest worries now are keeping their son entertained, and every once in a while, cleaning up a little drool.

