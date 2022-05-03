Advertisement

The 37th annual Children’s Miracle Network Broadcast to air on WITN

37th annual CMN Broadcast
37th annual CMN Broadcast(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is once again hosting the Children’s Miracle Network Telethon, although this year will be a two-day event.

You can tune into WITN Saturday, June 4 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., and then again Sunday, June 5 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. for this year’s CMN Broadcast.

We hope you will join us to hear the amazing stories of children who are treated at James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital.  During the broadcast, you will learn more about how your donation will truly make an impact on the lives of sick and injured children throughout eastern North Carolina who rely on Maynard Children’s Hospital for their care. 

You can donate today here or call 800-673-5437 during the event.  100% of your donation will stay right here to support programs and services of Maynard Children’s Hospital.  Together, we can change kids’ health and change the future!

To learn more about the Children’s Miracle Network, click here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quintin Freeman
Inmate who died inside Beaufort County jail identified
North Memorial Drive Speedway
Winterville man lands $5 million lottery prize
Antonio Avent
Man charged with kidnapping another man, forcing sex offenses
Casey White and Vicki White are being sought.
Warrant issued for missing Alabama corrections officer
Stephen Bera went before a judge Monday morning.
Former teacher accused in secret peeping case goes before judge

Latest News

Clay pigeon competition to benefit the Children's Miracle Network.
Clay pigeon shooting competition to benefit Children’s Miracle Network
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Supreme Court abortion draft opinion, warns other rights threatened
Death Investigation
Woman’s body found in Croatan Sound
The highway will be closed in Lenoir County.
Traffic alert: portion of Highway 903 closed for maintenance