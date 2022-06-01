Advertisement

Camp Lejeune unit conducted naval drills with NATO in Baltic Sea

NATO training exercise in the Baltic Sea
NATO training exercise in the Baltic Sea(NATO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLINN, ESTONIA (WITN) - A unit based out of Camp Lejune was in the Baltic Sea in May conducting defense and maritime drills with other NATO forces.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization says the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit entered the Baltic Sea along with the Kearsarge, a US Navy amphibious assault ship and the USS Arlington and USS Gunston Hall on May 13th.

WITN is told the group participated in Exercise Siil (Hedgehog) 22, a semi-annual Estonian national defense drill, as well as Neptune Shield 22, a series of maritime drills held by STRIKFORNATO, a Portugal-based Allied maritime headquarters and the US Navy’s Sixth Fleet.

NATO says the Kearsarge docked in Tallinn, Estonia’s capital right on the Baltic Sea, on May 27th.

AV-8B Harrier fighters, attack helicopters, and hundreds of riflemen were a part of the 22nd MEU on the sea.

The last activity the unit participated in ended on May 31st.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver hits a Bethel police cruiser during a chase in Pitt County on Friday night.
VIDEO: Dashcam captures driver hit Bethel police officer cruiser during chase
Clinton Christmas (L) and Joseph Hughes (R)
Two indicted on more serious charges in Kinston downtown parking lot murder
James Wilson Jr.
Jacksonville elderly man missing for four years
Kinston police
Kinston man dies after stepping in front of car Sunday
Fatal crash
Driver dies in early morning car crash

Latest News

Multiple police units were at this Rhem Avenue home Wednesday morning.
New Bern police say death now homicide investigation
Michael "Brayden" Rivenbark
One year later: Family and friends remember teen killed in hit & run
ENC Cares - Children's Miracle Network - May '22
ENC Cares - Backpack Blessings - June '22
New Greenville Outdoor Aquatics Facility
Ribbon cutting for new Greenville pool and renovated rec center Friday