Camp Lejeune unit conducted naval drills with NATO in Baltic Sea

TALLINN, ESTONIA (WITN) - A unit based out of Camp Lejune was in the Baltic Sea in May conducting defense and maritime drills with other NATO forces.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization says the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit entered the Baltic Sea along with the Kearsarge, a US Navy amphibious assault ship and the USS Arlington and USS Gunston Hall on May 13th.

WITN is told the group participated in Exercise Siil (Hedgehog) 22, a semi-annual Estonian national defense drill, as well as Neptune Shield 22, a series of maritime drills held by STRIKFORNATO, a Portugal-based Allied maritime headquarters and the US Navy’s Sixth Fleet.

NATO says the Kearsarge docked in Tallinn, Estonia’s capital right on the Baltic Sea, on May 27th.

AV-8B Harrier fighters, attack helicopters, and hundreds of riflemen were a part of the 22nd MEU on the sea.

The last activity the unit participated in ended on May 31st.

