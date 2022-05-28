Greenville Police searching for driver involved in fatal pedestrian crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are searching for a driver believed to be involved in a fatal pedestrian crash.

Greenville police responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the N. Memorial Drive and Airport Road area shortly after 9 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found Adolph Sadler III of Chocowinity in the roadway. According to police, Sadler died from his injuries a short time later.

The preliminary investigation shows Sadler was trying to cross Memorial Drive’s northbound lanes while traveling eastbound. He was struck by two vehicles and only one stayed at the scene.

Greenville Police’s traffic safety unit is searching for the second vehicle, believed to be a 2011-2013 red Toyota Corolla. The vehicle may have front left damage. It was last seen leaving the city turning right onto Staton Road from Memorial Drive.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone will information about the crash or suspect vehicle should call PFC S.T. Venable at (252)329-3550.

