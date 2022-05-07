Law enforcement searches for man suspected of killing one and injuring another

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Law enforcement officials are searching for a man who is suspected of killing one person and injuring another in a shooting.

According to police, officers went out to a shooting with injury call around 8:35 a.m. Thursday in Rocky Mount.

When officers got there, they found 20-year-old Javonta Crandell in the passengers seat of a car beside the driver.

Crandell died in the shooting and the driver was shot in the hand.

Throughout the investigation, officers found the shooting happened at Sunset Avenue and May Drive and identified 21-year-old Antonious Clemmons Jr. as the suspect.

Police say Clemmons has active arrest warrants for first degree murder and attempted murder. He has not been found yet.

The RMPD Homicide Unit and the US Marshals Regional Task Force are looking for Clemmons.

Anyone with information related is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977- 1111.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.