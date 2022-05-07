Advertisement

Law enforcement to participate in “Road to Hope” bike ride

Greenville Police
Greenville Police(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Area law enforcement to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice Saturday.

Officers from Law Enforcement United will embark on their trip to Washington, D.C. to kick off National Police Week.

The “Road to Hope’ ride raises money and awareness support for: Concern of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S), the Officer Down Memorial Page (O.D.M.P) and other law enforcement-related charities.

Officers are meeting at the Greenville Police Department for a tribute and lunch before taking off on the rest of their journey to Washington, D.C.

You can follow the team’s progress on their Facebook page.

